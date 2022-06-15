Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,027 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Fiserv stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

