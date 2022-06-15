State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $26,375,957 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $306.52 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.08 and its 200 day moving average is $283.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

