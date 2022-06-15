State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 42,923 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.27% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

