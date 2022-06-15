Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $315.18 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,262 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $315,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

NYSE ICE opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.