Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,593 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $313,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

