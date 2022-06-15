Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $303,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

SYK stock opened at $200.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.69. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $198.29 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

