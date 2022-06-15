CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,712 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $289,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CSX by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 197,128.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,123,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,798 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

