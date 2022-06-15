Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,254 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

