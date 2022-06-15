Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $279.39 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 87,383 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $279,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 44.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Boeing by 448.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $8,837,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.08. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

