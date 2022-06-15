Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $275,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after acquiring an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,777.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,951.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,182.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,270.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

