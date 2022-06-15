Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $273,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $423.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.51.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.