James K. Sims Buys 4,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

