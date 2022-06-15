James K. Sims Buys 4,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AIRG opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.