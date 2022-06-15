Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $167,150.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 422,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 432.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 122,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King reduced their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

