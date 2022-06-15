SG3 Management LLC Invests $706,000 in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCCA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000.

Shares of KCCA opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

