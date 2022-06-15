SG3 Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $100,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

