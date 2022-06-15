SG3 Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

SG3 Management LLC lowered its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898 over the last three months. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBD opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

