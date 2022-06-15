SG3 Management LLC Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 89,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

