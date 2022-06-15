SG3 Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Groupon by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,859,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.