SG3 Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $595.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.99. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.