SG3 Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,910 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 32.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

UiPath stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

