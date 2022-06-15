SG3 Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

SG3 Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 226,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $418,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

TENB stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

