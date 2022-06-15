SG3 Management LLC Buys New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock worth $160,108,285.

NYSE TOST opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

