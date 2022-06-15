SG3 Management LLC Buys New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock worth $160,108,285.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.