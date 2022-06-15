SG3 Management LLC Takes $195,000 Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COCO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COCO stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.