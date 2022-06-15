Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,208 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $226.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

