Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $454.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.96 and its 200 day moving average is $525.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

