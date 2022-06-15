Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 944 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average of $219.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.45 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

