SG3 Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

SG3 Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,538,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 49,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after buying an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

MLCO stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

