State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,538 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

