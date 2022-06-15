State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 52,264 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $460.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

