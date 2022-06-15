State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,463 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,570 shares of company stock valued at $51,619,979. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

