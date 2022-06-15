Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,667 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cummins were worth $33,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $250.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.22.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

