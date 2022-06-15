State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 347.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 147,785 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

