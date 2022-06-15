State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $34,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,118,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.