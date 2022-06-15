State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 102,266 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.27% of Regency Centers worth $35,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of REG stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

