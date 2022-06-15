State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,483 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $36,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.06 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

