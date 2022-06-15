iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,762,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,497 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $37,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 372,663 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,256,000.

NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

