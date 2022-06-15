State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $40.83 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,153 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

