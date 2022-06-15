State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $38,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Duke Realty by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

