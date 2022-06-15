Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VIA optronics were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. VIA optronics AG has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

