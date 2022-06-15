Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,801 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Motorsport Games worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.93. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGM. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Noble Financial downgraded Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Motorsport Games Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.