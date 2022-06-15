Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,296 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Conformis worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conformis by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Conformis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.44. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

