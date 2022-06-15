Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

