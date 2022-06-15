AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 148,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

