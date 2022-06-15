Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $16.09 Million Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 16,083 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $97,462.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 12,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Full House Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.