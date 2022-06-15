Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 61,222 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,222 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FREQ opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

