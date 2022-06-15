Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $24.86 Million Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 877,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,710 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $19,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $3,072,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $2,552,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

