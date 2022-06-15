Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 48,849 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,849 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AGYS stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $967.71 million, a PE ratio of 217.35 and a beta of 1.34. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

