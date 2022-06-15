Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $24.64 Million Stock Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Esquire Financial worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $269.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.86. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

