Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,572 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

