GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,100.00

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($13.35) and last traded at GBX 1,119 ($13.58), with a volume of 1073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($13.90).

The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

